NEW YORK Oct 1 AT&T Inc plans to start
speeding up its Internet service in Austin, Texas, in December,
to defend itself against a planned ultra high-speed Internet and
television service to be launched by Google Inc in the
same city next year.
Texas' capital city, with a population of 840,000, has a
reputation as a high-tech industry hub.
After Google said in April that it would bring a service of
1 gigabit-per-second to Austin users, AT&T followed with a
promise to match the offer if it obtained the same regulatory
terms granted to Google by local authorities.
AT&T said on Tuesday that it would start by offering a 300
megabits-per-second service in December, and that by mid-2014
the speed would increase to up to 1 gigabit per second. It said
this would allow users to download an entire high-definition
movie in less than 2 minutes.
The AT&T service promised for December is almost seven times
faster than AT&T's fastest existing home broadband offering.
Google had initially billed its first "Google Fiber"
broadband offer, launched in Kansas City, Missouri, last year,
as a test project to spur development of new Web services and
technology.
But it has since suggested that high-speed Internet could be
a viable business for the company, causing traditional broadband
rivals such as AT&T to prepare a response.
AT&T's chief executive, Randall Stephenson, told investors
at a conference on Sept. 24 that AT&T was working on the Austin
project and that he expected the company to do "multiple markets
like this over the next few years."
AT&T said it will reach "tens of thousands of customer
locations" in Austin and the surrounding areas this year with
its new speeds and will expand to more neighborhoods in 2014.
Google's Fiber service, which the company says provides
Internet speeds 100 times faster than today's average broadband
service, will be available in Austin by mid-2014. Google began
offering Fiber in Kansas City in late 2012 and will make the
service available in Provo, Utah, by the end of this year.