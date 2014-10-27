(Adds Morgan Stanley's role in third paragraph)
TAIPEI Oct 27 U.S. telecom carrier AT&T
will raise up to $1.5 billion via a bond sale in Taiwan, one of
its underwriters said on Monday, making it the second such
offering by a U.S. firm this year.
The 30-year bond will offer investors a fixed annual return
of 4.7 percent, said Yvonne Chu, a vice president at the
underwriter Masterlink Securities Corp.
Masterlink Securities and Mega International Commercial Bank
are the joint lead managers on the issue, while Morgan Stanley
acts as the sole global structuring agent and
coordinator.
The bond will be priced later and is set to list on the
island on Nov. 10.
In September, Verizon had sold a similar bond in
Taiwan.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Ryan Woo)