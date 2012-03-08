March 8 AT&T Inc is in talks to sell
a stake in its Yellow Pages business to private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP in a deal that would value the
entire telephone directory business at $1.5 billion, according
to a Bloomberg report.
The phone company is being advised by Citigroup Inc and Bank
of America Corp and has had talks with several buyout firms,
according to the story, which cited unnamed people familiar with
the matter.
AT&T, Citigroup and Bank of America declined comment. A
representative for Cerberus were not immediately available to
comment.
AT&T took a 48-cent-per-share charge in the fourth quarter
reflecting the declining value of its Yellow Pages division
after the business had been declining for years. Telephone
directories have been rendered increasingly obsolete as
consumers instead go to the Internet to find local business
phone numbers.
Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said in January that
business was one area he was "going to obviously take a very
hard look at."
He told analysts on a conference call that "it's one of
these areas that we're going to have to decide, do we keep it or
do we restructure it as we move forward?"
The price tag implies a valuation multiple of about 1.5
times 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) and 2 times 2012 EBITDA estimates,
according Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett.
In comparison, AT&T's rival Verizon Communications
sold its directory business in 2006 for about 8 times trailing
EBITDA in a spin off.
"The window has already closed for selling Yellow Pages
businesses at a meaningful price," said Moffett.