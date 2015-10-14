By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 AT&T Inc said it does not
oppose the proposed merger of Charter Communications Inc
and Time Warner Cable Inc, but in a letter to
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission it asked for a
careful review on the impact of cable deals on emerging online
video products.
Wireless company AT&T, which acquired satellite-TV provider
DirecTV in July for $48.5 billion, said in its letter on Tuesday
that the $55 billion Charter-TWC deal warranted "careful
scrutiny."
The FCC should "review the transaction carefully and
consider the impact of cable consolidation and coordination on
emerging competition," AT&T said.
AT&T has said it plans to roll out new TV streaming and
mobile video products. Representatives at Charter and TWC could
not be reached for comment.
The U.S. cable industry is undergoing a wave of
consolidation as cable companies grapple with declining
subscriber numbers, reflecting viewers' shift to cheaper and
more flexible streaming services offered by Netflix Inc,
Amazon.com Inc, Hulu, Dish Network Corp and
others.
Charter and others have beefed up their higher-margin
Internet businesses through consolidation to offset TV
subscriber losses.
Charter and TWC combined would control about one-fifth of
the U.S. broadband Internet market, according to research firm
MoffettNathanson. They hope the proposed merger, announced in
May, can bring greater economies of scale, including in
negotiations with programmers.
In April, regulatory opposition scuttled a proposed merger
of Comcast Corp and TWC. Consumer and industry groups
worried it would create a monolith with too much control over
what Americans do online and watch on TV.
On Tuesday, Dish filed a petition asking the FCC to deny the
proposed Charter Communications-TWC merger, saying the merger
would harm emerging competitive online video products and reduce
competition and consumer choice.
"The Commission's Staff and the Department of Justice
concluded that allowing Comcast and TWC to merge would create a
dominant national platform that could "block the adoption of
innovative products, including 'over-the-top' video services
that threaten the traditional cable business model," AT&T said.
"The instant merger may be different, but the Commission must
ensure that the cable industry cannot use coordination to
replicate the same mega-cable threat to competition."
AT&T urged the FCC to consider Charter's biggest shareholder
John Malone's investments in media and content companies such as
Discovery Communications.
"(Cable companies) have an incentive to share programming
with each other at reasonable rates, while using that same
programming to raise their rivals' costs," AT&T said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ken Wills)