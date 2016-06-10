* Citigroup objects to AT&T use of "thanks" in marketing
* Bank says infringement hurts reputation, causes confusion
* AT&T says Citigroup has no monopoly on "thanks"
(Adds AT&T statement)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 10 Citigroup Inc sued AT&T
Inc on Friday, saying the phone company's use of "thanks"
and "AT&T thanks" in a new customer loyalty program infringed
its trademark rights to the phrase "thankyou."
The lawsuit may threaten the business relationship between
two of the largest U.S. companies, which Citigroup said dates to
at least 1998 when they launched the AT&T Universal Card.
In its complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, Citigroup said it has since 2004 used "thankyou"
extensively in promoting its own customer loyalty and reward
programs, including credit cards co-branded with AT&T.
But the New York-based bank, the nation's fourth-largest by
assets, said the "AT&T thanks" program launched on June 2 will
likely confuse consumers, and irreparably damaged its goodwill
and reputation associated with the "thankyou" trademarks it uses
for various banking services.
Citigroup also said Dallas-based AT&T asked the U.S.
government in April to register an "AT&T thanks" trademark
despite knowing the bank's concerns.
AT&T's infringement was "knowing, intentional, and willful,"
and forced Citigroup to sue to protect its rights, the complaint
said.
The lawsuit seeks to stop AT&T from using the phrases
"thanks" and "AT&T thanks" in its programs and marketing. It
also seeks unspecified triple and punitive damages.
AT&T plans to defend against the lawsuit, spokesman Fletcher
Cook said.
"This may come as a surprise to Citigroup, but the law does
not allow one company to own the word 'thanks,'" Cook said.
"We're going to continue to say thanks to our customers."
Liz Fogarty, a Citigroup spokeswoman, declined to provide
additional comment.
Citigroup said its "thankyou" programs have about 15 million
members in the United States, and that 1.7 million customers
there have credit cards co-branded by Citigroup and AT&T.
The case is Citigroup Inc v. AT&T Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04333.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by W Simon
and Tom Brown)