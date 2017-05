NEW YORK Aug 22 Citigroup Inc and AT&T Inc have ended their litigation over the latter's use of the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer loyalty program, which the bank said was too similar to its trademarked "thankyou."

In a joint court filing, the companies said they dismissed their claims against each other with prejudice, meaning they could not be brought again. (Reporting by Andrew Chung and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)