Fitch Downgrades Brighthouse Financial, Inc.; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company (BLIC) and New England Life Insurance Company (NELIC) to 'A' from 'A+'. Fitch has also downgraded the expected Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse) and Brighthouse Holdings, LLC (Brighthouse Holdings) to 'BBB+(EXP)' from 'A-(EXP)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The