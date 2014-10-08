BRIEF-First Busey reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Telecommunications giant AT&T Inc has agreed to pay $105 million to settle allegations that it put unauthorized charges on customers' cell phone bills, a practice known as cramming, Politico reported on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled a press conference at noon ET to announce a "major U.S. government enforcement action." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of regulations that restrict consolidation among media companies, potentially opening the door to a new wave of deals among broadcasters and newspapers.