WASHINGTON Oct 8 Telecommunications giant AT&T Inc has agreed to pay $105 million to settle allegations that it put unauthorized charges on customers' cell phone bills, a practice known as cramming, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled a press conference at noon ET to announce a "major U.S. government enforcement action." (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)