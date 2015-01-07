(Corrects to 'it' from 'is' in first paragraph)
Jan 7 AT&T Inc said it would introduce a
rollover data plan for some of its customers, less than a month
after smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc launched its own
plan.
From Jan. 25, 50 million AT&T subscribers under Mobile Share
Value plan can move their unused data in a given month to the
next one.
Unlike T-Mobile's plan, which allows users to keep rolling
their data up to a year, any unused rollover data on AT&T's plan
will not be transferable beyond one month.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)