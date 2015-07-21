UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
WASHINGTON, July 21 AT&T Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, an acquisition that will combine the country's No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
"After an extensive investigation, we concluded that the combination of AT&T's land-based Internet and video business with DirecTV's satellite-based video business does not pose a significant risk to competition," Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer of the Antitrust Division said in a statement. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.