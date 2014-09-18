By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Microsoft Corp
urged the Federal Communications Commission to approve AT&T's
Inc $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, saying in a
filing that the acquisition is crucial to expanding Americans'
access to the internet.
The letter, which was dated Sept. 16 and released publicly
on Thursday, comes as the FCC conducts a formal review of the
merger. The commission is expected to reply to public comments
on Oct. 16.
If the merger is approved, AT&T promises to expand its
footprint to include an additional 13 million rural customers.
AT&T has to convince the FCC that the merger is in the
public interest for the deal to be approved. The Justice
Department can also move to block the deal if it finds it
violates antitrust laws.
Earlier on Thursday, more than 90 former business partners
of AT&T demanded that the FCC block the DirecTV bid, saying that
AT&T engaged in anti-competitive behavior and violated fiduciary
duty.
In a filing with the FCC, the partners operating under the
Minority Cellular Partners Coalition, accuse AT&T of squelching
competition and knowingly harming its business partners.
AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Leslie Adler)