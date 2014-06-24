(Adds comments on reduction of prices, Comcast/Time Warner
competition, rewrites throughout)
By Marina Lopes and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. lawmakers grilled AT&T
Inc and DirecTV on Tuesday over a proposed merger
that some Democrats and public interest groups fear will result
in higher costs and less competition.
The chief executives of the No. 2 wireless carrier and the
largest U.S. satellite TV service provider testified about their
proposed $48.5 billion deal at hearings in the House of
Representatives and the Senate, and said the scale the merger
would allow them to save on the high costs of negotiating rights
to video content.
But there were some tough reactions in Washington.
"I am very, very skeptical as a senator, not just as a
consumer," senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from
Connecticut, said at a hearing by the Senate Judiciary
Committee's antitrust panel.
Blumenthal asked AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson whether he
could commit to pass on the savings from lower content fees to
consumers dollar-for-dollar.
"No sir, I can't," Stephenson said, but added he hoped the
merger would result in slower price increases for consumers.
"One would have to believe in the market and the market
pressures, and that market pressures will compete margins away
and cost savings will find their way into prices."
Michael White, DirecTV's Chief Executive added that he
expected customers to see better value bundles.
"It's pretty hard to commit to lower prices on pure-play TV
because of the price of content," he said.
The companies say their merger would also allow them to
better compete with cable companies and provide improved
Internet service to rural areas.
But representatives of content producers and smaller cable
operators spoke out against the deal, saying the combined
company might wield too much power over the creation,
distribution and costs of programming.
The AT&T/DirecTV merger is one of several roiling the cable
and wireless industries. Consumer advocates are worried that
consolidation might result in fewer choices and higher prices
for consumers.
The others mergers are Comcast Corp's $45.2
billion bid for Time Warner Cable Inc and Sprint Corp's
potential bid for T-Mobile US Inc.
The Justice Department, which ensures mergers comply with
antitrust law, and the Federal Communications Commission, which
has a broader public-interest standard, will have to approve the
deal. Lawmakers, although influential, do not have a formal role
in deciding the fate of deals.
Earlier on Tuesday, Stephenson also told House Judiciary
Committee lawmakers that AT&T's proposed purchase of DirecTV
does not compare with other mergers that are shaking up the
telecommunications industry because the companies largely
provide different services.
Comcast, however, has stressed that its bid for Time Warner
Cable would combine two companies that serve different markets,
while AT&T and DirecTV overlap in serving about 25 percent of
U.S. households.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Marina Lopes; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Andre Grenon)