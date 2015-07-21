WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Tuesday outlined some of the conditions he is recommending as part of the approval of AT&T Inc's $48.5 billion bid to buy DirecTV.

The conditions would include a requirement that AT&T build out high-speed Internet connections to 12.5 million customer locations and another one to submit to the FCC its traffic exchange agreements with content and web transit companies as well as regular reports on network performance.

The company would be prohibited to exclude affiliated video services and content from its data caps on fixed broadband connections. The FCC would also require an independent officer to help ensure compliance with conditions, Wheeler said. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)