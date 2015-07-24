(Adds background on merger, conditions)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 23 AT&T Inc's proposed
$48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV has cleared its final
regulatory hurdle as the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
voted on Thursday to approve the merger, according to people
familiar with the votes.
At least three of the five FCC commissioners have voted in
favor of the deal with conditions, according to the sources, who
spoke anonymously because the votes have not yet been made
public.
The FCC's vote, likely to be completed and announced on
Friday, was the last regulatory step toward the completion of
the merger between the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier and
the largest satellite-TV provider.
The Justice Department gave the merger its green light on
Tuesday, when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler released the details of
his proposal to approve the deal with conditions.
The conditions cover various aspects of the business,
including Internet services for middle-class and low-income
Americans and AT&T's treatment of Internet video providers. In a
first for the FCC, the agency also seeks to establish an
independent monitor to ensure AT&T complies with conditions.
The mega merger, announced in May 2014, will give DirecTV a
broadband product and AT&T new avenues of growth beyond the
maturing wireless service.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Peter Cooney and Lisa
Shumaker)