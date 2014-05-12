BRIEF-Applied Development updates on capital injection agreement
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) -
* AT&T, DirecTV working toward deal announcement within next two weeks-source
* AT&T is in advanced talks to acquire DirecTV for around $100 per share-source Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ron Grover in Los Angeles)
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Citigroup Inc mortage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday.