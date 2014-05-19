(Adds DirecTV, analyst comments about NFL agreement condition)
By Liana B. Baker
May 19 AT&T Inc can pull out of its
agreement to buy DirecTV if the satellite TV operator is
unable to renew a deal with the National Football League to
offer the popular NFL Sunday Ticket football package, according
to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The current DirecTV offer allows subscribers to watch
football games outside of their local markets on Sundays. The
exclusive package, which costs subscribers up to $300 a year, is
an important tool for DirecTV to attract subscribers and the
company has said about 2 million people receive the service.
In a filing related to the acquisition, the companies said:
"the parties also have agreed that in the unlikely event that
the company's agreement for the 'NFL Sunday Ticket' service is
not renewed on substantially the terms discussed between the
parties, AT&T may elect not to consummate the merger."
Investors have been watching closely to see whether DirecTV
would renew the Sunday Ticket contract with the NFL, estimated
to be worth $1 billion annually, with the potential to rise in
value as part of a new agreement.
The filing said that if a renewal isn't struck, AT&T will
not be able to claim damages as long as DirecTV used its best
efforts to get a deal done with the NFL.
On a conference call with analysts on Monday, DirecTV CEO
Mike White said he and AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson
had spoken with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well as New
England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft who heads the league's
broadcast committee, and the parties were in "positive and
constructive" discussions with the league.
"I am still highly confident that we are going to get our
deal done," White said, adding he expects a pact to be agreed by
the end of the year, which would be before the acquisition
closes.
AT&T has said it expects the deal to take a year to close.
A DirecTV spokesman said the company was "totally
comfortable" with including the Sunday Ticket condition in the
merger agreement.
"DirecTV has been telling the world for months that we are
comfortable that we will complete the NFL contract this year,"
the spokesman said.
Representatives from AT&T and the NFL did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
News of the condition may affect the negotiations between
DirecTV and the league, said Neal Pilson, head of consulting
firm Pilson Communications and the former president of CBS
Sports.
"It gives the NFL additional leverage knowing a $48 billion
acquisition is depending upon the renewal," he said.
A contract that renews DirecTV's exclusive deal would give
the satellite operator a key marketing advantage over cable
operators. Cable companies sought a deal in 2009, but DirecTV
ended up renewing its agreement with the NFL for four years.
The current agreement is due to expire at the end of the
2014-15 season, meaning there is one season to go under the
previous terms.
