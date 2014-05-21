NEW YORK May 21 DirecTV will negotiate a deal with the National Football League independently, AT&T Inc's chief executive said, days after the mobile carrier announced a bid on the company that hinges on a renewal of the NFL Sunday Ticket Football Package.

A bid on DirecTV's rival, Dish would have raised regulatory scrutiny due to the company's broadband ambitions and wireless spectrum holdings, CEO Randall Stephenson told investors at a conference on Tuesday.

