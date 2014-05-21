(Corrects to reflect that AT&T's CFO, not CEO, was speaking)
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK May 21 DirecTV will negotiate
a deal with the National Football League independently, AT&T
Inc.'s chief financial officer said, days after the mobile
carrier announced a bid for the company that hinges on a renewal
of the NFL Sunday Ticket Football Package.
In a filing related to the acquisition, the companies agreed
that if DirecTV's renewal for the NFL Sunday Ticket Service is
not renewed on the terms discussed between the parties, AT&T may
decide not to consummate the merger.
"DirecTV will be responsible for negotiating the deal. We
will have to operate our companies separately," AT&T CFO John
Stephens told investors at the J.P. Morgan media and technology
conference.
Stephens also dismissed recent analyst suggestions that the
company might have better synergy with DirecTV rival, Dish
Network Corp, which owns licenses for wireless spectrum
that could help AT&T carry heavier data traffic.
He said a bid for Dish would have raised regulatory
scrutiny due to the company's stated broadband ambitions and
spectrum holdings, as regulators hope to raise interest in
upcoming wireless spectrum auctions.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom
Brown)