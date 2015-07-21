UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Tom Wheeler on Tuesday circulated an order to approve AT&T Inc's bid to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The merger, which has been under the FCC's review for months, would combine the country's No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider. FCC's four other commissioners would need to vote in coming days to formally approve the deal.
The Justice Department must also approve it for the transaction to go forward. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.