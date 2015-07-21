WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Tom Wheeler on Tuesday circulated an order to approve AT&T Inc's bid to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The merger, which has been under the FCC's review for months, would combine the country's No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider. FCC's four other commissioners would need to vote in coming days to formally approve the deal.

The Justice Department must also approve it for the transaction to go forward. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)