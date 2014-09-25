By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Sept 25
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 DirecTV's
shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company's acquisition
by AT&T Inc, DirecTV said on Thursday.
The $45 billion deal, currently under review by U.S. and
international regulators, was approved by 99 percent of votes
cast, the company said in a statement.
The votes cast represent 77 percent of shares outstanding.
If the deal is approved by regulators, the company expects
it to close in the first half of 2015.
The takeover by AT&T hinges on the completion of a deal with
the National Football League for rights to the popular Sunday
Ticket package, which gives subscribers access to live Sunday
games on multimedia platforms, including iPads and game
consoles.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)