Aug 3 The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc
said it will bundle its wireless service with DirecTV's
pay-TV offerings after the $48.5 billion deal was approved last
month.
The company and the biggest satellite-TV provider DirecTV
became the country's largest pay-TV company, completing their
merger after receiving final regulatory approval.
The combination with DirecTV was aimed at beefing up
Dallas-based AT&T's packages of cellular, broadband, TV and
fixed-line phone services.
In an offer starting on Aug. 10, AT&T will provide HD and
DVR service for up to four TV receivers, unlimited talk and text
for four wireless lines, and 10GB of wireless data.
The newly expanded AT&T leapfrogs the biggest U.S. cable
company Comcast Corp Corp.
The company said it would serve more than 55 million
customers in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean,
making it the world's biggest pay-TV company.
