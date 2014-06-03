By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 AT&T said on Tuesday it
expects to cut programming costs for its U-verse television
product by more than 20 percent with its $48.5 billion
purchase of satellite television provider DirecTV -
savings that will be the biggest portion of the deal's cost
benefits.
The acquisition will also enable AT&T, the country's No. 2
wireless carrier, to offer a pay TV and wireless bundle to an
additional 45 million U.S. customers, the company said in a
regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The filing adds details to a bid that has boggled some
analysts who see little benefit to the mobile carrier.
Pay TV operators have complained about rising programming
costs, which take up a major chunk of operators' video revenue
and hurt their margins.
AT&T expects to save roughly $650 million annually in the
two years after the deal closes, and $1.6 billion annually in
year three and after. The savings will give AT&T more leverage
to negotiate content costs, the company said last month.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes; Additional reporting by Liana
Baker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)