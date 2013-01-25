* Q4 EPS, excluding items $0.44 vs Street view $0.45
* Q4 rev $32.58 bln vs Street view $32.2 bln
* CEO says may look for ways to benefit from overseas growth
* CEO says may consider smartphone installment plans
* Subscriber growth beat estimates, wireless margins miss
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 24 AT&T Inc's fourth-quarter
profit was lower than expected but the telephone company
promised earnings and revenue growth this year even if the
economy does not improve.
Along with growth from its existing business, Chief
Executive Randall Stephenson said on Thursday that AT&T is also
eyeing overseas opportunities. He said the idea would be to
profit from wireless expansion in countries where services are
not yet as advanced as in the United States.
"The question is if there are opportunities for us to
participate in that growth around the world" Stephenson said on
a conference all with analysts. "There's just a lot of different
ways to think about it. There's a lot of options."
Stephenson declined to say if AT&T would make overseas
acquisitions in response to a question about a recent report
that it was considering European transactions. Instead, he
listed options such as international roaming deals for AT&T
customers traveling overseas and the possibility for overseas
expansion of a home security business AT&T is developing.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider, posted
stronger than expected fourth quarter subscriber growth but this
also put pressure on its wireless profit margin as it spends
heavily on every new subscriber it signs up.
It added 780,000 mobile subscribers in the quarter compared
with the average expectation for 699,200 from 10 analysts, with
the lowest estimate at 475,000 and the majority of estimates at
700,000 or higher.
AT&T's wireless growth was slower than bigger rival Verizon
Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc, which reported subscriber additions
of 2.1 million on Tuesday. Sprint Nextel, the
No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, does not report its results until
Feb. 7.
AT&T's fourth quarter loss was $3.86 billion or 68 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $6.68 billion or $1.12 per share
in the year-ago quarter when it shouldered big charges including
the break-up fee for its failed purchase of T-Mobile USA, a
Deutsche Telekom unit.
Excluding unusual items earnings per share was 44 cents per
share, a penny lower than Wall Street analysts had expected,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"When you have better subscriber growth its understandable
your earnings miss a little," said Guggenheim Securities analyst
Shing Yin, adding that the results overall were "acceptable."
While AT&T's sale of 8.6 million Apple Inc iPhones
in the quarter helped subscriber numbers it hurt profits as AT&T
pays Apple a big subsidy for every iPhone it sells so it can
offer discounts to customers who commit to contracts.
AT&T's wireless service profit margin based on earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was 29.1
percent, compared with the average expectation for 31.29 percent
from ten analysts contacted by Reuters.
Stephenson said he would keep a close watch on a strategy
outlined by smaller rival T-Mobile USA to offer smartphone
installment plans under which consumers would pay for their
smartphones gradually. If it followed this plan, AT&T would not
have to pay a big upfront subsidy for phones.
"That's something we've looked at on several occasions. I
kind of like that idea," Stephenson said. "Its something we're
going to be watching."
AT&T forecast 2013 earnings per share growth in the
upper-single digit percentage range or higher and revenue growth
exceeding 2 percent based on strength in wireless and its
wireline consumer business. It said that the growth assumed
"little improvement" in the economy.
"Guidance was good but not dramatically good," said Hudson
Square Research analyst Todd Rethemeier.
Revenue rose to $32.58 billion from $32.5 billion and
compared with Wall Street expectations for $32.2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T shares were down 2 cents in late trade at $33.73 after
closing at $33.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.