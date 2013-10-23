NEW YORK Oct 23 AT&T Inc on Wednesday posted quarterly revenue that was slightly below Wall Street expectations, but net income rose 4.9 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider had a third-quarter profit of $3.81 billion, or 72 cents, per share compared with $3.63 billion, or 63 cents, per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $32.16 billion from $31.46 billion and compared with Wall Street expectations for $32.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.