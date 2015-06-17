(New throughout with FCC enforcement chief quote, AT&T disputes
allegations, case details)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed a $100 million
fine for AT&T Inc, accusing the No. 2 wireless carrier of
misleading customers who paid for unlimited data plans about
possible slowing of download speeds.
The FCC, in announcing the largest such fine proposal, said
the company inadequately informed customers about notable
reduction in speeds they may experience if they exceed a
particular amount of data in a billing cycle, a practice known
as "throttling."
"Unlimited means unlimited," FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief
Travis LeBlanc said in a statement. "The Commission is committed
to holding accountable those broadband providers who fail to be
fully transparent about data limits."
AT&T has 30 days to respond to the charges, which will then
be reviewed by the five-member commission. The proposed maximum
fine was approved on a 3-2 party line vote by a Democratic
majority.
"We will vigorously dispute the FCC's assertions," an AT&T
spokesman said in a statement.
The company says the FCC has previously deemed the practice
as a legitimate and reasonable way to manage its network and
that it has been "fully transparent with our customers,
providing notice in multiple ways and going well beyond the
FCC's disclosure requirements."
AT&T says it had disclosed its slowdown practices to
consumers over bill statement notifications, text messages and
other means.
A senior FCC official, however, said such disclosures were
inadequate as they did not inform consumers about when speed
reductions would take place, what maximum Internet speeds they
would receive and the impact of those slowdowns on video-chat
applications such as FaceTime.
That, the FCC says, made for misleading and inadequate
disclosures that violated the agency's transparency requirements
of the 2010 Open Internet order, also known as "net neutrality"
regulations, which have remained in place despite a legal
dispute over the rules.
AT&T and several cable and wireless industry groups are
challenging the FCC's 2015 net neutrality regulations in court.
AT&T is also fighting a lawsuit by the Federal
Trade Commission on its unlimited data practices.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Grant McCool)