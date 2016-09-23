(Adds AT&T reaction)
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Friday that AT&T Inc has
agreed to pay a $450,000 fine for unauthorized operations of
fixed wireless stations and will not engage in repeat behavior,
resolving a lengthy government investigation.
Over a four-year-period, AT&T operated many point-to-point
microwave stations throughout the United States at variance with
its licenses, the FCC said in a statement announcing the
agreement.
Wireless stations are used by phone companies to connect
calls and television signals directly between towers in areas
that cannot be connected using standard wireline or fiber optic
cable because of cost or terrain.
AT&T said in a statement that "minor discrepancies" were
discovered as a result of a review of recently acquired
licenses. "None of them had any impact on consumers or other
carriers," the company said, adding that the agreement resolved
a fine first proposed by the FCC in January 2015.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)