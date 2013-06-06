NEW YORK, June 6 AT&T Inc said on Thursday
that it expects to report second quarter net subscriber
additions of about 500,000 and stronger U-verse broadband and TV
subscriber growth.
It backed its full year forecast for revenue growth
exceeding 2 percent and reported "strong free cash flow" and
another $1 billion in cash proceeds.
It said that the cash came from a distribution of about $500
million from YP Holdings LLC, where AT&T holds a minority stake,
and about $550 million from its recent sale of shares in America
Movil shares.