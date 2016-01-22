BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences prevails in '135 IPR decision
* Coherus Biosciences - patent trial, appeal board of U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled in favor of review of Abbvie's U.S. patent 8,889,135
Jan 22 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it expected to record a gain of about $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, due to an increase in the assumed discount rates used to measure pension and post-retirement obligation.
The gain, however, will not impact operating results or margins as it was offset, in part, by adjustments related to asset returns. (1.usa.gov/23kfkIm)
The gain was generated from an increase in the assumed discount rates used to measure pension obligation to 4.6 percent and measure post-retirement obligation to 4.5 percent.
The company has historically declared expected gains or charges to its results before the reporting date.
AT&T is expected to report results on Jan. 26. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering