Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 AT&T Inc and the Chernin Group are close to buying a majority slice of Fullscreen, in a deal that will value the popular YouTube video network at $200 million to $300 million, tech blog Re/code cited sources familiar with the target company as saying.
Otter Media, a joint venture between the telecom carrier and the media investment group, is finalizing a deal with Fullscreen, which has been courted by prospective buyers in past months, the blog reported on Wednesday.
Under the deal now being hammered out, Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos, the ex-YouTube executive who started the company, will continue to run the video network and will retain a stake in the company, it said.
AT&T could not immediately be reached for comment.
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: