By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 22
LOS ANGELES
venture between telecom giant AT&T Inc and The Chernin
Group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Fullscreen, one of
the largest networks on YouTube, the companies announced on
Monday.
The deal values Fullscreen at between $200 million and $300
million, a person with knowledge of the transaction said.
Fullscreen founder and Chief Executive George Strompolos will
remain CEO and keep an ownership stake in the company.
The purchase is the latest move by major media players to
tap into the large and fast-growing audience on Google Inc's
YouTube. Walt Disney Co acquired Maker Studios
in April for up to $950 million.
Fullscreen, Maker Studios and other multichannel networks
recruit online video creators and offer help with production, ad
sales and other services to increase their viewership and
revenue. Fullscreen's stars, which include The Fine Brothers,
Lohanthony and Devin Supertramp, generate 4 billion video views
per month.
"The scale they have is a big differentiator," said Jesse
Jacobs, president of The Chernin Group, which is led by media
entrepreneur and former News Corp president Peter
Chernin. The growth of online video consumption "is only going
to accelerate," Chernin said.
Strompolos said Fullscreen will use the new investment to
expand its current services, including in the areas of premium
content, live events and programming on social networks.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Grant McCool)