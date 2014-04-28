BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
SEATTLE, April 28 AT&T Inc and Honeywell International Inc said on Monday that they have agreed to launch a high-speed 4G LTE-based in-flight connectivity service for airlines and passengers in commercial, business and general aviation in the U.S.
The system would use air-to-ground cell technology, drawing on AT&T's network and using Honeywell technology on the aircraft, officials from Honeywell said in an interview.
Gogo Inc currently provides an air-to-ground technology that is available on about 80 percent of wired commercial aircraft in the U.S.
Honeywell said the AT&T system would have greater speed and bandwidth than do existing systems and would begin operating in 2015 in the United States.
Gogo shares fell 14 percent in after-market trading, following the announcement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.