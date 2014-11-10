By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 10 AT&T Inc has scrapped
its plans to launch high-speed Internet service on commercial
flights in order to focus on international expansion and video
offerings, the company said in a statement on Monday.
On Friday, the carrier announced a $1.7 billion acquisition
of Mexican operator Iusacell, AT&T's second major acquisition
this year following a $48.5 billion bid for satellite operator
DirecTV.
"After a thorough review of our investment portfolio, the
company decided to no longer pursue entry into the in-flight
connectivity industry. We are focusing our capital on
transformative investments, such as international and video,"
said Fletcher Cook, a spokesman for AT&T.
In April, AT&T and Honeywell International Inc had
announced a partnership to launch a high-speed 4G LTE-based
in-flight connectivity service for airlines and passengers in
commercial, business and general aviation in the U.S.
The product would have competed with in-flight internet
services provider Gogo Inc., whose shares soared 10
percent on the news.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Alan Crosby)