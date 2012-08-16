BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
Aug 16 AT&T Inc said some business customers temporarily lost internet access because its network was targeted by unknown attackers on Wednesday.
Company spokesman Mark Siegel said that domain name system, or DNS, servers that direct traffic for AT&T customers were targeted at two locations by a distributed denial of service attack.
In such attacks perpetrators target a server with a lot of requests at the same time, making it unavailable to users.
The issue has now been resolved, he said.
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.