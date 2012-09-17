* More than 2 million preorders in first 24 hours
* Majority of ordered phones to be delivered by Sept. 21
* Analysts raise sales, earnings estimate
* Apple shares top $700 for first time
By Poornima Gupta and Sayantani Ghosh
Sept 17 Apple Inc booked orders for
over two million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours,
reflecting a higher-than-expected demand for the consumer device
giant's new smartphone and setting it up for a strong holiday
quarter.
Apple shares rose in extended after-market trading to touch
$700 per share for the first time. They have gained nearly 22
percent in the past 3-1/2 months in the build-up to the launch
of the iPhone 5.
Apple said on Monday that pre-orders outstripped initial
supply but it would deliver most phones as planned by Friday,
the first day of delivery. Many would not be available until
October, however.
It is not unusual for Apple products to sell out the first
day but this time around Apple has doubled its first-day sales
record. Last October, the company booked 1 million orders for
the iPhone 4S, in the first 24 hours. That had beaten Apple's
previous one-day record of 600,000 sales for the iPhone 4.
The strong preorders could mean a huge holiday quarter for
Apple as the iPhone -- its marquee device -- accounts for half
of Apple's revenue.
Apple will make initial deliveries of the iPhone 5 by Sept.
21 in the United States and most of the major European markets,
such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The phone then
goes on sale on Sept. 28 in 22 other countries.
Given the demand for the device so far and Apple's
aggressive rollout of it internationally, some analysts raised
their sales and earnings estimates.
"The pace of this iPhone 5 roll-out is the fastest in the
iPhone's history and points to a big December quarter," said
Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes, who expects Apple to sell 45.21
million iPhones in the December quarter, up 22 percent from last
year. Reitzes said his estimates "could still be conservative."
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley said he now
expected Apple to ship 9 million to 10 million iPhone 5s from
Friday to Sept. 29, the last day of its fiscal 2012 year.
He also raised his earnings per share estimates for the
September and December quarters to $44.32 from $43.25, and to
$56.96 from $56.90, respectively.
Wall Street analysts on average expect Apple to earn 44.25
cents per share in the December quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
The new phone, which will appear in stores on Friday for
walk-in purchases, has a larger, 4-inch screen and is slimmer
and far lighter than the previous model. The iPhone 5 supports
the faster 4G network and also comes with a number of software
updates, including Apple's new in-house maps feature.
Apple began taking orders for the iPhone 5 at midnight
Pacific time on Friday (0700 GMT Saturday). Shipping dates for
the smartphone slipped by a week within an hour of the start of
preorders.
On Monday morning, Apple's U.S. store, at www.apple.com,
showed preorders placed at that time would take two to three
weeks to ship.
AT&T SETS SALES RECORD
Wall Street is also keeping a close eye on the supply of the
smartphone.
"We still believe Apple is facing significant production
constraints due to a move toward in-cell display technology,
which pushes a significant amount of units into the December and
March quarters," Reitzes said.
One of Apple's key suppliers for screens, Sharp Corp
, is struggling with high costs and scrambling to raise
funds to pay debt.
The latest iPhone comes as competition in the smartphone
market has reached a fever-pitch with Apple up against phones
that run on Google Inc's Android software. Android has
become the most-used mobile operating system in the world, while
Apple's key supplier and rival, Samsung Electronics,
has taken the lead in smartphone sales.
But Apple appears to be making headway into the corporate
market, a traditional stronghold of now-struggling Canadian
company Research In Motion
Yahoo Inc has instituted a new corporate policy
that allows employees to pick from a host of smartphones,
including the iPhone 5 and Android-based phones such as
Samsung's Galaxy S3. Yahoo, which previously gave out RIM's
Blackberry phones, will no longer support them, according to
Business Insider blog, which cited an internal memo from Yahoo
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer.
Yahoo declined to comment.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider, said
demand over the weekend had made the iPhone 5 the
fastest-selling iPhone the company has ever offered.
AT&T did not disclose how many iPhones it had sold, but said
the iPhone 5 was still available for preorder and would go on
sale Sept. 21 at AT&T retail stores.
All the phones carriers, including Verizon Communications
Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp, showed delays of up to
three weeks in shipping the phone.
European carriers also reported brisk sales. France
Telecom's Orange said bookings for the new phone "have
been very strong, breaking the records of what we saw for the
iPhone 4 or 4S." But the carrier said it could deliver preorders
on time.
Analysts have forecast that Apple will have sold more than
30 million iPhones, including older models, by the end of
September.