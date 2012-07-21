July 20 The second largest U.S. mobile operator
AT&T Inc reached agreements "in concept" with the
Communications Workers of America in AT&T Midwest and AT&T Corp
core wireline contract negotiations.
The Midwest contract covers more than 13,000 employees in
Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while the AT&T
Corp contract covers about 5,700 employees located throughout
the country, the company said on Friday.
The company and the CWA will work through the weekend to
finalize terms that could be presented to the labor union
members for ratification, AT&T said.
AT&T had agreed last week to a one-year extension for a
labor contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical
Workers, which covers nearly 7,000 workers.
The company has been engaged in tough labor negotiations
this year as it looks to reduce costs to help offset the decline
of its traditional home phone business.
AT&T did not provide further details in its statement.
