Nov 29 AT&T Inc (T.N) is in talks with Leap
Wireless International Inc LEAP.O about a potential sale of
some assets to the smaller operator in a last ditch effort to
gain regulatory approval for AT&T's proposed T-Mobile USA
purchase, according to a New York Times report.
The report, which cites unnamed people involved in the
talks, said the deal being discussed by AT&T and Leap would
make Leap the No. 4 U.S. mobile service while allowing AT&T to
keep enough T-Mobile USA assets to support its high-speed
service.
It follows AT&T's announcement on Nov. 24 that the No. 2
U.S. mobile service was withdrawing its application with the
U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval of the
proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche
Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE). [ID:nL5E7MO18Z]
The FCC dealt AT&T a blow last week when it sought to have
the deal sent to an administrative law judge as it had
concluded that the transaction would diminish competition and
lead to job cuts.[ID:nN1E7AL1YF]
The U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal in
late August.
AT&T declined comment. Leap was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)