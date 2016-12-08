BRIEF-Williams' board approves regular dividend of $0.30/share
* Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
MEXICO CITY Dec 8 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc on Thursday said it had named Kelly King the new chief executive of its Mexico business.
King, who was previously the president of the consumer mobile division in twelve U.S. states, will replace Thaddeus Arroyo, according to a company statement.
Arroyo will become CEO of the Business Solutions and International unit. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.