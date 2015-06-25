(Adds details from statement, industry background)
MEXICO CITY, June 25 AT&T Inc plans to
invest around $3 billion in its high-speed mobile Internet
network in Mexico, the company said on Thursday.
AT&T, which owns Mexico's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers
Iusacell and Nextel, said in a statement it expects to cover 40
million people, about one-third of the population, within six
months. It aims to reach 100 million by end-2018.
The company's move into Mexico came in the wake of a
sweeping sector overhaul which forced billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil to open up infrastructure and let rivals
interconnect to his network for free.
The company's Mexico chief executive, Thaddeus Arroyo, said
in May that it will take a couple of years to get the business
where the company wants.
A major part of the reform was a plan to tender the building
of a wholesale mobile broadband network that will require an
investment of around $7 billion.
The network will need at least some operators to become
clients in order to attract investors, the minister in charge of
the project said in May.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Matthew Lewis)