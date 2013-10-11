NEW YORK Oct 11 New AT&T Inc customers
will soon only be able to buy Mobile Share plans, which involve
higher data fees, but allow subscribers to share data allowances
among multiple devices.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile operator said on Friday the
elimination of older plans for new customers would take effect
on Oct 25. It said it was streamlining its offerings because the
data-share plans are its most popular.
AT&T added that existing customers could keep their current
plans, even when they are upgrading to a new device, unlike its
biggest rival Verizon Wireless . Both companies
introduced shared-data service plans in 2012.
Investors say these plans could help operators such as AT&T
and Verizon retain customers at a time when competition is
ramping up in the U.S. wireless industry.
In particular, AT&T is facing increasingly aggressive
competition from No. 4 U.S. operator T-Mobile US Inc,
which compares itself directly to AT&T in its marketing.
The idea of is that customers subscribing to shared-data
plans might be less inclined to switch to another carrier if
their cellular service for several devices, including
smartphones and tablet computers, is attached a single plan.
Carriers also see the plans as a way to encourage
subscribers to add more devices and increase how much they spend
on cellphone service.