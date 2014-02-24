UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Feb 24 AT&T Inc said it is talks with Netflix about a possible agreement to improve performance for broadband customers who use the streaming video service.
AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel said in a statement that "we're in discussions with Netflix to establish a more direct connection between our networks, similar to agreements we have with others, so that AT&T broadband customers who use Netflix can enjoy an even better video experience."
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March