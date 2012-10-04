Oct 4 AT&T Inc will start selling Nokia's Lumia smartphones in November, making it the first carrier to announce a partnership with the Finnish company on selling Lumia in the United States. AT&T said on Thursday that both models - the Lumia 920 and 820 - will run on its 4G LTE network. Nokia's introduction of the Lumia's last month was met with disappointment because of a lack of details including the launch dates and prices for the smartphones powered by Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system. Nokia announced earlier it would start selling the smartphones in Europe in November with specific price points. The launch of the Lumia is critical to survival of the Finnish company. Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia fell behind rivals in smartphones and has racked up more than 3 billion euros in operating losses in the last 18 months.