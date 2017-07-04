FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
AT&T customers in central Indiana, other parts of U.S. report outages
July 4, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

AT&T customers in central Indiana, other parts of U.S. report outages

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - AT&T customers in central Indiana including Indianapolis experienced service outages on Monday, the company said on social media.

It was not clear how many customers were effected or what caused the outages. The company did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

"There is an outage in Indianapolis that is effecting your service. We're sorry for the inconvenience. It is being worked on," the company said.

According to Downdetector.com, reports of AT&T outages began at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Some 42 percent of the reports involved no internet service and 36 percent involved no phone service, the online service that tracks cell and internet outages reported. "We apologize but there is currently a large outage in your area! Our techs are working diligently to get issues resolved!," AT&T told a customer in Indiana on Monday evening.

AT&T customers also reported experiencing service issues in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and several metropolitan areas along the East Coast, a map on Downdetector.com showed. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)

