Jan 16 AT&T Inc said it expected to record charges of about $10 billion for the fourth quarter but the non-cash losses would not affect operating results.

The biggest U.S. telephone company said it would take a charge of $7.9 billion related to actuarial gains and losses on pension and post-employment benefit plans. (1.usa.gov/1wh7cV4)

Operating results will also include a $2.1 billion charge, as the company determined that copper assets would not be necessary to support future network activity. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)