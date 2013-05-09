NEW YORK May 8 AT&T Inc has set up a
subsidiary to offer prepaid wireless services under the Aio
Wireless brand, as the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider looks
to compete better with smaller rivals such as T-Mobile US Inc
and Sprint Nextel Corp, the company said on
Thursday.
AT&T, which in the first quarter lost customers who pay for
calls in advance, has until now focused mostly on so-called
postpaid customers, who sign contracts and pay monthly bills.
But growth in this segment has slowed, and AT&T must look
beyond its traditional customer base for growth. Also,
competition has been heating up, with T-Mobile US marketing
directly against AT&T and merging last month with prepaid
provider MetroPCS.
Aio, which is opening its own stores separate to the AT&T
retail locations, is launching in Houston, Orlando and Tampa
before expanding into multiple markets over the next year.
The service, which does not require long-term contracts,
launched on Thursday in a small number of stores but will expand
its presence with new stores in the coming weeks.
Pricing for each Aio plan, which includes unlimited talk,
texting and data, depends on how much high-speed data service
the customer wants.
For example a package with 100 megabytes of high-speed data
will cost $35 while a 7 gigabytes plan costs $70. If the
customer goes over their high-speed data limit their speed be
reduced unless they pay more for more of the faster service. Aio
did not disclose the magnitude of the speed cut.
In comparison AT&T charges $65 a month to its AT&T brand Go
Phone prepaid customers for 1 gigabyte of web browsing and
unlimited talk minutes and text messaging.