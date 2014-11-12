(In seventh paragraph, corrects day of week of White House blog
post to Monday from Wednesday)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Nov 12 AT&T Inc on Wednesday
raised pressure on the U.S. telecom regulator's work on new "net
neutrality" rules, saying it would stop investing in new
high-speed Internet connections in 100 U.S. cities until the Web
traffic rules are settled.
The statement from AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall
Stephenson is the first business move by an Internet service
provider in response to President Barack Obama's unexpected call
on the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to regulate
such companies more like public utilities.
The statement came as AT&T has been spending heavily on
acquisitions and days after it had cut its capital spending
estimate for 2015.
The industry and Republican lawmakers have been protesting
Obama's proposal, saying stricter Internet traffic regulations
would stifle growth and investment.
"We can't go out and invest that kind of money deploying
fiber to 100 cities not knowing under what rules those
investments will be governed," Stephenson said at an analyst
conference.
In April, AT&T said it would deploy its high-speed fiber
network in 100 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
Ensuring access to quality Internet for all Americans has
been the FCC's major focus. The White House detailed Obama's
plan in a blog post on Monday, saying that if implemented, it
"shouldn't create any new burden for Internet providers."
Telecommunications companies plan to fight Obama's call for
utility-style regulations in Congress and the courts.
More than three dozen congressional Republicans on Wednesday
wrote to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler that Obama's proposed
regulatory changes were "beyond the scope of the FCC's
authority."
AT&T, whose $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV is under
government review, said on Friday that it would also pay $1.7
billion to acquire Mexican wireless operator Iusacell. It
trimmed its 2015 capital spending outlook to $18 billion from
$21 billion.
At the same conference on Wednesday, Verizon Communications
Inc Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo struck a somewhat
lighter tone but also said the FCC could restrict "paid
prioritization" deals, where content companies pay for faster
downloads of some websites or applications, without pursuing
utility-style regulations.
"I think the independent agency of the FCC will make the
right decision," Shammo said.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Additional reporting by Alina
Selyukh; Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa Von Ahn)