9 hours ago
AT&T's quarterly profit tops Wall St estimates
July 25, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 9 hours ago

AT&T's quarterly profit tops Wall St estimates

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier introduced new promotions that bundle video with phone service to lure customers.

Net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.9 billion, or 63 cents per share, from $3.4 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings per share were 79 cents. Analysts on average had expected 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined to $39.8 billion from $40.5 billion in the year-ago period, hitting analysts' average estimate. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bill Rigby)

