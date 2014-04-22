NEW YORK, April 22 AT&T Inc reported higher quarterly revenue on Tuesday, slightly above Wall Street's expectations, boosted by a promotional offering to bill customers for devices separately from their wireless plans.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider earned $3.65 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $3.7 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $32.5 billion from $31.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)