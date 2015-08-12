Aug 12 AT&T Inc, the No.2 U.S. telecom
company, said it expected double-digit consolidated revenue
growth for the rest of 2015, citing gains from its purchase of
DirecTV.
AT&T, which closed the acquisition of DirecTV in July,
forecast 2015 adjusted profit of $2.62-$2.68 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.60 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T also said on Wednesday it expected revenues, adjusted
earnings and free cash flow to increase through 2018, helped by
its purchases of DirecTV and Mexican wireless properties
Iusacell and Nextel Mexico.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)