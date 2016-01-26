Jan 26 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 22.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped mainly by the acquisition of satellite TV operator DirecTV.

The company's total operating revenue rose to $42.12 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $34.44 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to AT&T was $4.01 billion, or 65 cents per share, compared with a loss of about $4 billion, or 77 cents per share.

The company is reporting quarterly earnings for the second time since completing its $48 billion acquisition of DirecTV, which made it the world's biggest pay-TV operator.