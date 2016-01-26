Jan 26 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier, reported a 22.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue,
helped mainly by the acquisition of satellite TV operator
DirecTV.
The company's total operating revenue rose to $42.12 billion
in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $34.44 billion a year
earlier.
Net income attributable to AT&T was $4.01 billion, or 65
cents per share, compared with a loss of about $4 billion, or 77
cents per share.
The company is reporting quarterly earnings for the second
time since completing its $48 billion acquisition of DirecTV,
which made it the world's biggest pay-TV operator.
