Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts'
estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated
wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time
Warner Inc would be approved.
AT&T is banking on the deal to boost its media offerings
such as over-the-top services and to gain control of cable
channels like HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros.
The company bought DirecTV in 2015 as part of its plans to
diversify from its wireless phone business, which has faced
stiff competition from smaller rivals T-Mobile U.S. Inc
and Sprint Corp.
"AT&T has made some big bets to reposition its portfolio
away from the wireless business, but the businesses that they
have accumulated isn't growing either," MoffettNathanson analyst
Craig Moffett said.
The company said it added 1.1 million smartphones to its
subscriber base in the fourth quarter.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he opposed the company's
proposed acquisition of Time Warner during his election
campaign.
Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T to
explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover is in the public
interest.
"We look forward to bringing Time Warner into the fold and
doing some very unique things with media and entertainment and
content," Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on a
conference call with analysts. The company expects the deal to
close later this year.
He also said a lower corporate tax rate was likely under the
new administration and that he was optimistic about the
appointment of net neutrality opponent Ajit Pai to head the
Federal Communications Commission.
Shares of AT&T were flat after the close of regular trading.
Although margins improved, net income attributable to the
company fell to $2.44 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.01 billion, or 65 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a pretax loss of about $1 billion and other items,
the company earned 66 cents per share in the latest quarter, in
line with the average analyst estimate.
Revenue fell to $41.84 billion, missing the average estimate
of $42.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Looking ahead to this year, AT&T said it expects
consolidated revenue growth in the low-single digits on a
percentage basis and adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single digit
range. Capital spending is estimated around $22 billion, similar
to levels spent in 2016.
